MONROE, Mich. (AP) - A man who was strength coach for the Michigan State basketball team has been convicted in a crash that killed two people a year ago.

The verdict was returned Friday in Monroe County court. Todd Moyer faces up to 15 years in prison for reckless driving causing death.

Moyer was driving a pickup truck when it struck a car on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan. Thirty-five-year-old Gladys Johnson and her 5-year-old daughter were killed. Witnesses say traffic was merging to one lane because of construction.

Authorities say Moyer sent or received 23 text messages before the crash. But defense attorney Neil Rockind told jurors there was no evidence that Moyer “had his head buried in his phone.”

Michigan State didn't renew Moyer's contract in June.





