LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison after fatally stabbing his toddler in his Los Angeles apartment and then setting the room on fire.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says 50-year-old Noe Torres was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say Torres stabbed his 13-month-old daughter during an argument with the girl’s mother. The little girl died at the scene.

Prosecutors say after stabbing his daughter, Torres then set his apartment on fire. They say he stabbed himself after setting the apartment ablaze and jumped out of a window while partially engulfed in flames.

Torres had pleaded no contest to murder and arson charges.





