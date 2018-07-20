SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A 33-year-old man with mental health issues has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left two South St. Paul police officers injured.

Prosecutors say Dustin Allen Bilderback of South St. Paul was charged Friday with multiple counts. The shooting happened Thursday after officers went to a group home to check on Bilderback.

The complaint says officers arrived to find Bilderback outside with his mental health caseworker. While officers discussed a possible mental health hold, Bilderback pulled a shotgun from his car and began firing.

Officers returned fire, but did not hit Bilderback.

One officer was shot in the left side of his neck, back and arm. The other was hit in the leg.

Online records do not list an attorney to comment on Bilderback’s behalf.





