ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) - A man accused of sexually abusing a teenager in a Codington County hotel room in May 2015 has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says a jury convicted 42-year-old Ira Arias, of Sisseton and also Fort Worth, Texas, on three counts of sexual abuse of a child.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange said Arias not only abused but “dehumanized” the victim.

Arias will be on supervised release for six years following his prison term.





