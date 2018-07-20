PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse in the killing of an 8-month-old baby has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Adrian Ponce was sentenced Friday and also got lifetime probation.

Authorities say Ponce burned and shook an 8-month-old girl who died of her injuries in 2013.

Ponce was not the baby’s biological father but was engaged to her mother.





