Attorneys for Special Counsel Robert Mueller is subpoenaing Kristin Davis, also known as the “Manhattan Madam,” TMZ reported Friday.

Ms. Davis worked for former Trump campaign aide Roger Stone for a decade and also interacted with Andrew Miller, a political operative who was subpoenaed by Mr. Mueller last month. Mr. Miller also ran Ms. Davis‘ campaign for governor of New York.

It is not clear why Mr. Mueller’s team is interested in her.

Ms. Davis went to jail as part of of the scandal surrounding former New York Gov. Eilot Spitzer, a Democrat.

TMZ said Ms. Davis‘ attorney, Daniel Hocheiser is negotiating the scope of the Mueller subpoena.





