HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - A Vietnamese court has convicted an American man of disturbing public order after he took part in a rare protest and ordered him deported.

William Nguyen, from Houston, Texas, was arrested June 10 during protests in the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City against a proposed law on special economic zones that many say would benefit Chinese investors.

A court official says Nguyen, who is of Vietnamese descent, admitted to the violation and showed remorse, which resulted in a lenient sentence. He had faced up to seven years in prison.

Demonstrations in communist Vietnam are uncommon and often broken up by plainclothes police.

Six Vietnamese have been sentenced to up to 2 ½-years in prison for the protest and more are awaiting trial.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.