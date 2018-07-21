By - Associated Press - Saturday, July 21, 2018

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Iowa authorities are looking for a work-release inmate who failed to return to a Dubuque center.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 32-year-old Sylvester Paul Hubbard did not return to the Dubuque Residential Center on Friday night from his job. His escape comes a week after he was admitted to the facility.

Hubbard is serving a sentence for convictions of domestic abuse assault and other counts.


