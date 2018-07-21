BOSTON (AP) - A man has been arrested in Massachusetts for allegedly selling drugs while working in a produce tent at a market.
Police say they arrested 36-year-old Florentino Figueroa-Barragan at an outdoor fruit and vegetable sale area called Haymarket in Boston on Friday.
They say Figueroa-Barragan was engaged in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction behind a dumpster.
Police watched two supposed interactions before arresting him and confiscating 43 bags of heroin, 14 bags of cocaine and over six hundred dollars.
Figueroa-Barragan is charged with distribution of Class A drugs and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. His attorney could not be immediately identified.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.