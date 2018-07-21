EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when someone splashed her with an unknown type of caustic chemical.
Police in El Monte say officers responding around 1 a.m. Saturday found the victim on a driveway with severe burns to her face and body.
She’s hospitalized in critical condition.
Officials say a suspect fled in an unknown type of vehicle.
City News Service reports investigators haven’t identified a possible motive.
