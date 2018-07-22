CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) - Several people have been hospitalized from injuries sustained in a Rhode Island brawl.
Police say they responded to reports of a fight around 1 a.m. Sunday near a Cranston bar, and found one person was shot.
A second person was hit by a car, and two others suffered lacerations. Police temporarily shut down a part of Park Avenue.
There is no information on arrests, the name of the bar and the conditions of the four people.
