TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say an armed man has been fatally shot in casino parking lot in Pima County.

County sheriff’s official say the incident began around 10 p.m. Saturday with a car chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly rammed a Pascua Yaqui Police Department vehicle in the casino’s parking lot before running into a desert area.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect was then shot at by two deputies and he died at the scene.

They have identified him as 33-year-old Vincent James Ewer.

An officer with the Pascua Yaqui Police Department suffered minor injuries.





