President Trump on Sunday said top-secret documents prove the FBI spied on his 2016 campaign in an “illegal scam,” putting him at odds with Capitol Hill lawmakers, including Republicans, who say federal authorities were justified in tracking foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

In a series of tweets, the president argued heavily redacted documents — released late Saturday — show that agents misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court by using a dossier partly funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign to obtain a warrant to snoop on Mr. Page.

“Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the [Democratic National Committee],” he tweeted.

He quoted pundits who said the “dirty dossier” was merely a predicate to snoop on the campaign through Mr. Page.

“ILLEGAL!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Page was the subject of a “targeted recruitment” by the Russian government, according to the previously top-secret documents used by the FBI to obtain a wiretap warrant of the former campaign aide.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said despite Mr. Trump’s protests, the FBI had good reason to track Mr. Page, who acknowledged being an informal advisor to the Kremlin and had traveled to Russia.

“It was a solid application and renewals [were] signed by four different judges appointed by three different Republican presidents,” Mr. Schiff told ABC’s This Week.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, said Mr. Page on the FBI’s screen before the campaign. When Mr. Page got closer to the orbit of the Trump campaign, the FBI got interested and applied for the snooping warrant, the senator said.

“I think that’s different from spying on the campaign,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy also said it’s OK to look into people who might have questionable ties to Russia, but that the FBI should have been clearer about its reliance on unvetted information in a dossier funded by the Clinton campaign.

Both Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, and Mr. Rubio downplayed Mr. Page’s role in the 2016 campaign,

as the story unfolds like a spy novel.

Mr. Gowdy said Mr. Page was “more like Inspector Gadget than he is like Jason Bourne or James Bond.”

Still, Mr. Trump injected drama into the fight by tweeting that his campaign was “being illegally spied upon.”

He also defended his performance during a recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I had a GREAT meeting with Putin and the Fake News used every bit of their energy to try and disparage it. So bad for our country!” Mr. Trump said Sunday on Twitter.

Mr. Trump is still dealing with the fallout of his widely panned press conference in Helsinki, where he held a closed-door meeting with the Russian leader and then appeared to accept Mr. Putin’s claim that he didn’t interfere in the last election and is not meddling in the run-up to the mid-terms.

The president had to walk back some of his comments upon returning to the U.S.

Mr. Rubio said Mr. Trump left a poor impression by failing to stand up to Mr. Putin in person.

“I wish it would have gone differently,” he told CNN’s State of the Union.





