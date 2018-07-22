FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Detectives say a North Carolina mother and her 3-month-old daughter are safe after being abducted.
Fayetteville Police Department officials tell news outlets that 19-year-old Alyssa Hammonds and her baby, Serenity McLean, were located Sunday after a family member reported they were kidnapped from a home about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The baby’s father also has been located. No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.
