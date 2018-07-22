ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming city councilman facing charges of sexually abusing a minor in two counties will have the cases combined.

The Rocket Miner reports that Allan Dean Wilson has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him in Sweetwater and Lincoln counties. Wilson is a member of the Green River City Council.

A judge decided last week to combine the cases in Sweetwater County, with trial scheduled to begin in October.

Wilson faces one charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Sweetwater County along with charges of first-degree, second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Lincoln County.





