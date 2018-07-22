NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Railroad has canceled several Monday morning rush hour trains due to a minor train derailment.
A LIRR spokesman said the non-passenger train was traveling through the West Side Yard in Manhattan Saturday night when two cars derailed, causing damage to the tracks. The agency said a worker on the train reported back pain.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
