HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening pedestrians with a handgun.
Forty-seven-year-old Jose Barreto has been charged with first-degree threatening and possession of a high-capacity magazine. Police say they responded to calls about a man in a white pickup truck using a handgun to scare pedestrians on Saturday morning in Hartford.
Barreto was arrested. Police say he had a Glock handgun and a state permit to carry it. An attorney for Barreto has not been immediately identified.
