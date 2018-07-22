TORONTO (AP) - Canadian police and emergency personnel services are responding to a shooting that reportedly involves multiple victims in the downtown Toronto neighborhood known as Greektown.
Police have yet to release any confirmed details of the late Sunday shooting. But local television station CP24 is showing images of multiple ambulances and other first responders at the scene, with several people being treated by paramedics.
