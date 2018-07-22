PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on bias crime charges for allegedly threatening another person with a firearm at an encampment.
Police said Kipong Somsanuk was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail Sunday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, menacing and intimidation.
No one was injured.
Police say Somsanuk made biased statements while menacing the victim with a firearm in the Lents neighborhood in southeast Portland.
Police did not immediately provide details of what was said.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.