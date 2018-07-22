WASHINGTON — A bill being negotiated in Congress would essentially end the Trump administration’s direct supervision of an agency that oversees the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

The Senate-approved bill would remove the National Nuclear Security Administration from direct control of the Energy Department, where it’s been since its creation in 2000, and empower it to act nearly on its own.

The White House and Energy Secretary Rick Perry strongly oppose the plan. It’s also opposed by senior lawmakers in both parties. But efforts to remove that change from the bill have come up short.

A Perry spokeswoman says the change would threaten national security.

The National Nuclear Security Administration has come under criticism in the past. In 2014, a congressional commission concluded that the agency had failed in its mission.





