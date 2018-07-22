SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Pine Ridge woman convicted of strangling another woman to death has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Elizabeth LeBeau was charged with second degree murder and accessory to second degree murder.

Authorities say LeBeau killed Emily Bluebird and then tried to cover up the crime by hiding the body.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken says LeBeau must serve three years of supervised release when she finishes her prison term.





