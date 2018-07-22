By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 22, 2018

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Police say a woman has been hospitalized from injuries sustained from being shot in her own home in Massachusetts.

Fire officials responded to the shooting in Topsfield on Saturday afternoon, rushing a 64-year-old woman to Beverly Hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the victim was shot once in the chest. A family member was home with her at the time and is not a suspect. No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide