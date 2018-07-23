ORNEVILLE, Maine (AP) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Orneville, Maine.

WABI-TV reports that one person was killed when a vehicle left the road and smashed into trees Sunday evening. Police have not identified the victim, who was a man.

Orneville is a town in Piscatiquis County.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. Officials tell WABI-TV that an accident reconstruction team has been called in.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.