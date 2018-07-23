MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 2-year-old child was shot in the foot by the child’s 4-year-old brother.
The shooting happened Saturday morning. Police say the 4-year-old boy retrieved a handgun and shot the 2-year-old. The younger child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Police say the father of the 2-year-old was arrested for leaving a firearm within reach of a child. Charges are pending.
