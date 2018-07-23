PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine are investigating the apparent drowning of a 19-year-old Florida man who had gone missing.
Police were called to Great Diamond Island about the missing man, Maxwell Brown, of Boca Raton. A search effort ensued, and Brown’s body was discovered in Casco Bay by a pair of private vessels on Monday morning.
Police say Brown’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an examination.
