OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - In a story July 21 about current and former members of a Nebraska-based tribe pleading guilty to misusing federal money, The Associated Press erroneously reported their tribal affiliation. Former councilman Amen Sheridan and current member Jeff Miller are members of the Omaha Tribe, not the Winnebago Tribe.

A corrected version of the story is below:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A current and a former member of the Omaha Tribal Council’s governing council have pleaded guilty to misusing federal money to pay themselves bonuses.

The Sioux City Journal reports that former councilman Amen Sheridan entered his plea Friday in Omaha’s federal court. Current member Jeff Miller pleaded guilty to the same charge on Thursday.

As part of agreements that both signed with prosecutors, Sheridan and Miller are both expected to be sentenced to five years of probation on Oct. 19. Miller must repay $40,213, and Sheridan must repay $13,404.

The two are part of a group of nine former council members charged with giving themselves bonuses out of $388,972 in federal money intended to provide health care to tribal members.

The Omaha Indian Reservation is located in northeastern Nebraska and western Iowa.





