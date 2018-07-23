BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - A woman who worked 33 years for Custer County has pleaded guilty to stealing from the Sheriff’s Office.

Court records say 59-year-old Kelli Estergard, of Callaway, pleaded guilty to theft after prosecutors lowered the charge and dropped a related charge. Her sentencing is set for Aug. 23.

Authorities say the theft occurred between July 23, 2015, and Jan. 30 this year.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.