PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A former Rhode Island man convicted of sexually molesting two young female relatives has been sentenced to more than a century in prison.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced Monday that 35-year-old Jonathan Phillips was sentenced last week to a total of 150 years in prison, with 125 to serve and the remainder suspended with probation.

He was convicted by a jury in May of six counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree child molestation, and second-degree child abuse.

Authorities say Phillips was living in Cranston with the mother of one of the victims when he molested them on multiple occasions from 2011 until 2013 starting when they were 10 years old.

Both victims testified at trial.

Phillips was most recently living in Hampton Bays, New York.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.