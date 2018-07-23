HALETHORPE, Md. (AP) - Flood damage has closed the southern end of the Baltimore region’s light rail system for at least two weeks.

Maryland Transit Administration officials announced in a statement Monday that Saturday’s heavy rains caused erosion along sections of track.

Service has been suspended from the Patapsco station to the Cromwell and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport stations. A free bus will stop at all affected stations.

Officials say service is expected to be suspended for two weeks, but that timeframe depends on weather conditions. More rain is in the forecast over the next few days.





