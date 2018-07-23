BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Gallatin County jail inmate jumped to his death from the second floor of the detention center.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says 48-year-old Rudolfo Millan-Calderon was let out of his cell at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday for breakfast. He walked to the second level of the facility and jumped head-first onto the floor below. Emergency medical efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

Gootkin has asked the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate and asked Park County Coroner Al Jenkins to determine the cause and manner of death. State law requires a coroner’s inquest be held.

Gootkin says there was no indication of any criminal act.

Millan-Calderon was arrested Friday on a felony warrant from Cascade County charging him with five felony sex crimes.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.