Jesse Camp, the former homeless man who became an MTV VJ by winning a reality-show contest, has been reported as missing by his family.

The New York Post’s Page Six column reported Monday, citing the Riverside Police Department in California, that the former TV star whose real name is Josiah Camp has not been seen for almost two weeks.

The Riverside PD said that Mr. Camp was reported missing by his sister on July 19 and that his last known contact with his family was a phone call to his mother about a week earlier.

According to the Post, family and friends have been putting out appeals through social media and Mr. Camp’s sister had told police he was depressed but gave no indication of being suicidal.

“An ex-girlfriend of Camp’s also tried reaching out to him but told cops a stranger picked up his cell phone and said that Camp had given him the phone and three bags of property,” the Post reported.

The Post reported that no Riverside-area hospitals or jails are known to have had contact with him.

The 38-year-old Mr. Camp won MTV’s first “Wanna Be a VJ” contest in 1998 and became a fixture on the network’s “Total Request Live” afternoon program.





