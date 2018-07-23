A federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia on Monday granted immunity for five witnesses scheduled to testify in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

But the same judge also ruled the witnesses’ identities would be made public, something special counsel Robert Mueller’s team was trying to keep under wraps until Mr. Manafort’s trial started Wednesday.

In a filing last week, attorneys with the special counsel’s office said the witnesses must remain confidential because they would be subject to “undue harassment” if their identities were revealed.

“It is hereby ordered that the government’s motions for use immunity is denied,” U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III wrote in a one-page order.

Judge Ellis also ordered Mr. Mueller’s team to give a list of 30 potential witnesses to Mr. Manafort’s attorneys.

Last week Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group and brother of former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, was among those who had been granted immunity in exchange for testimony against Mr. Manafort.

Mr. Carlson cited “two sources” whom he did not name. It has not been officially confirmed if Mr. Podesta had been granted immunity for Mr. Manafort’s trial.

Both Mr. Manafort and the Podesta Group worked on a campaign in Ukraine, where most of the criminal charges against Mr. Manafort stem from.

Judge Ellis is also expected on Monday to rule on whether to grant Mr. Manfort’s request to delay his criminal trial, scheduled to start this week. Mr. Manafort’s attorneys claim the government has handed over tens of thousands of pages of documents over the last month and have sought more time for a review.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.