DOVER, Del. (AP) - A trial is set to begin for a suspect in a fatal shooting of a central Delaware man that police say was the result of a robbery plot.

Jury selection was to begin Monday in the trial of 26-year-old Brett A. Scott of Felton.

Investigators say Scott conspired with three other people last year to lure 21-year-old Dequan Dukes to a Dover apartment complex, where they planned to rob him.

Police say Dukes was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Scott, who was shot several times but survived.

Scott is charged with murder, attempted robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.





