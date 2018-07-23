SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah authorities say a woman won’t be charged with reckless endangerment after leaving a loaded gun on a baby changing table in a suburban Salt Lake City aquarium bathroom.

Prosecutors said Sunday the charge doesn’t apply because the woman didn’t purposely put people in danger by leaving the weapon behind.

Police say she put the .380-caliber pistol on the folded-up changing table to use the bathroom at the Living Planet Aquarium July 10, but was distracted by her children on the way out and forgot it.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill tells the Salt Lake Tribune the case exposes a gap in state law.

He says he’ll send the case to city prosecutors for a possible lesser change, like trespassing by violating the aquarium’s post ban on guns.





