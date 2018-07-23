SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a report of gunfire near a mall.
A caller reported hearing gunshots near the Empire Mall Sunday about 10:30 p.m. Officers found shell casings south of the mall, but didn’t locate anyone who was injured or who had possibly fired a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
