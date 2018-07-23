Stormy Daniels‘ husband has filed for divorce, claiming adultery.

Glendon Miller Crain married Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, in 2015 outside of Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Crain is hoping to keep their seven-year-old daughter from going on tour with Ms. Daniels, who is dancing at night clubs across the country following her accusations she had an affair with President Trump more than a decade ago, according to KHOU-TV, the CBS affiliate in Houston, Texas.

She has sued the president in hopes to have her nondisclosure agreement tossed out, so she can tell her story of their alleged relationship.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, confirmed the divorce Monday.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family,” he wrote on Twitter.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.