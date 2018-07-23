HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on a deadly house collapse in New Jersey (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Authorities say a woman killed in a New Jersey house collapse shielded her youngest daughter as the structure came down.

The 16-year-old daughter and her 20-year-old sister survived the collapse but were seriously injured. They remain hospitalized, and further details on their injuries haven’t been disclosed.

The home tumbled into rubble on South Broad Street in Hamilton Township, near Trenton, just before 7 a.m. Monday. It’s not clear what caused the collapse that killed the 38-year-old woman, whose body was found on top of her teen daughter.

The names of the victims have not been released. Authorities believe the three were the only people in the home at the time.

2:05 p.m.

Authorities say a house collapse in central New Jersey has killed a woman and injured her two daughters.

The home tumbled into rubble on South Broad Street in Hamilton Township, near Trenton, just before 7 a.m. Monday. It’s not clear what caused the collapse.

A 38-year-old woman was killed. Her daughters, ages 16 and 20, are hospitalized in stable condition. The names of the victims and further details on the daughters’ injuries have not been released.

Authorities believe the three were the only people in the home at the time.

11:20 a.m.

A three-story house has collapsed in central New Jersey, and authorities have rescued three people.

The home tumbled into rubble on South Broad Street in Hamilton Township, near Trenton, just before 7 a.m. Monday. It’s not clear what caused the collapse.

Authorities say the first person pulled from the home did not sustain serious injuries. Details on the two other people pulled from the home later in the morning were not immediately disclosed.

The names of the three people were not released. Authorities believe they were the only people in the home at the time.





