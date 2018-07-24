The Pennsylvania teen found in Mexico earlier this year with a 45-year-old man is missing again, police say.

Amy Yu, 16, left VisionQuest, a residential treatment center for at-risk youth in Greene Township, with two other girls on Monday, Fox News reported.

Yu and Kevin Esterly were found in Mexico on March 17, about two weeks after they disappeared from Allentown.

Police have said they believe the girl went willingly with Esterly, who had posed as her stepfather and repeatedly signed her out of school in recent months.

The girl’s family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the teenager was friends with one of Esterly’s four children.

Esterly is in jail on a felony charge of custodial interference.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.





