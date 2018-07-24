The federal government is on track to reunite more than 1,600 parents with their children who were separated from them in the chaos surrounding President Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy, prompting a judge to offer an attaboy to the administration.

More than 1,000 of them have already been reunited, and the rest are cleared and are just awaiting final travel arrangements ahead of Thursday’s court-ordered deadline.

“This is a remarkable achievement,” Judge Dana Sabraw told the government’s lawyers in a hearing to take stock of progress. “Reunification will have been completed on time, which has to be highlighted and the government has to be commended for its efforts in that regard.”

But the judge did say he is worried about more than 450 other parents who may have been deported while their children remain in the U.S., saying the government has to do more to figure out who those families are, and to try to find a way to track down the parents.

He said the government may find the task “unpleasant,” but it’s the result of administration bungles.

“It’s the reality of the case, it’s the reality of a policy that was in place that resulted in large numbers of families being separated without forethought as to reunification and keeping track of people. And that’s the fallout we’re seeing,” he said.

Judge Sabraw has inserted himself deeply into the decision-making on deportations and reunifications of thousands of parents who were arrested and jailed for jumping the border in May and June — and who had their children separated because there are no family facilities in federal jails.

The judge first set a deadline earlier this month for reunifying the youngest of the children, those under age 5, with their parents.

The government was late in meeting that deadline.

The judge also had a July 26 deadline — this Thursday — for reunifying children ages 5 to 17.

Many of the families are being released into the community with the parents put on ankle monitoring devices and given check-in dates.

Even new families arriving at the border are being quickly processed and released into the community, rather than being held for deportation, according to immigrant-rights advocates who track the family situation. They say no new families have been sent from the border to the detention facilities in recent days.

That signals an effective end, at least for now, to Mr. Trump’s hopes of ending the practice of “catch-and-release,” which the president had blamed for spurring a new wave of illegal immigration.

Originally the government identified more than 2,500 parents who may have been separated in the chaos surrounding the zero tolerance policy.

Of those, some have been deemed to have criminal records or other safety concerns that make it impossible to reunite their children.

More than 200 children were released to people other than their parents — likely another family member the parents OKed, the government said.

There are the more than 450 parents who who may have been deported.

And then more than 120 others have signaled they want to be deported without being reunified, leaving their children in the U.S.

Activists say those parents may have been coerced into signing away their rights.

“Most of the people we spoke with were told by ICE officers or guards or both that if they insisted on fighting their asylum claims they would be detained for 6 to 8 months and they would not see their children,” Katie Shepherd, who works for the Immigration Justice Campaign, told reporters on a conference call Tuesday.

She said the government is essentially “holding hundreds of children hostage” to try to push parents into bad decisions.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the parents in the court case before Judge Sabraw, has demanded parents be given at least a week from the time they are reunited with their children to make a decision on deportation of their children. The judge said he would hear more arguments on the matter on Friday, after this week’s big deadline.

ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt described the reunification as chaos, and promised the judge would be “shocked” by the details of what’s happening.

In the conference call with reporters, Shalyn Fluharty, a lawyer who tracks activities at the government’s biggest family detention center described parents who didn’t recognize their children because the juveniles have lost so much weight during the separation.





