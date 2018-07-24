A Dearborn, Michigan man captured this month in Northern Syria was charged with providing material support to the Islamic State, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Ibraheem Musaibli, 28, was taken into custody by the Syrian Democratic Forces and recently transferred into U.S. custody. It is not known when the SDF captured Mr. Musaibli, but his indictment is dated July 19.

Mr. Musaibli is believed to be the second American captured on an battlefield on behalf of the Islamic State, better known as ISIS.

Prosecutors allege that Mr. Musaibli has provided support to the Islamic State, more commonly known as ISIS, since April 2015. He is alleged to have used several aliases, according to the indictment.

“Musaibli’s alleged provision of material support to ISIS put the United States at risk and may have endangered the lives of countless innocent people,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers in announcing the indictment.

Abdullah Musaibli, Ibraheem’s brother, told the Detroit News on Tuesday that he disagreed with the Justice Department’s allegations.

“Yes, 110 percent, I don’t just believe he’s innocent. I KNOW he’s innocent,” he told the paper via Facebook Messenger.

It is not known if Mr. Musaibli has retained a lawyer.

Mr. Musaibli is the second person to be charged with providing support to the Islamic State in the past two months. That follows a nearly six-month span in which the Justice Department had not charged an individual with that crime.

In June, Waheba Issa Dais, 45, was charged with providing support to the Islamic State. She is accused of maintaining an online library of instructions on how to make bombs, biological weapons and poisons in support of the terrorist organization.





