Parkland school shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv pushed back on Tuesday against relying on facial-recognition technology to prevent future tragedies at schools.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Mr. Kashuv said new technology like facial recognition shouldn’t be the first line of defense for schools.

The call comes after The Associated Press reported on Monday that administrators from Lockport City School in New York are advocating for the technology as an upgrade in safety procedures.

Mr. Kashuv, who became a vocal Second Amendment advocate after the tragic shooting at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, in February, said that schools should focus on having armed guards and staff to protect students.

Mr. Kashuv, whose school in Parkland, Florida, did have an armed resource officer on duty when the shooting occurred, argued that without armed staff, a school is a “soft” target.”

“We have to make sure we have properly trained individuals,” he argued. “It’s been proven that if they’re trained and they act immediately, it can deter [an attack.]”

President Trump called for arming teachers in the aftermath of Parkland, but the suggestion sparked a national debate. A Gallup poll released in March showed that more teachers believed gun control was a better solution than arming staff.

Mr. Kashuv didn’t completely reject employing new technology but argued they should be supplemental efforts.

“I’m all for making sure that we have the highest level of security,” he said but emphasized that the first step should be on having armed guards.

Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. He is accused of killing 17 people and injuring 17 others during the Valentine’s Day shooting at the school.





