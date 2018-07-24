DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A Scott County jury has convicted a man of killing a man whose body was found burning near a Davenport street.

Tremayne Thomas was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the May 30, 2017, slaying of 35-year-old Brandon Brooks.

Brooks‘ body was found burning near a Davenport street. Authorities say Thomas set the fire in an attempt to cover up his crime.

Thomas will be given the mandatory life sentence at his sentencing hearing Sept. 6.

Police say they believe Thomas was an accomplice of Brooks in a January burglary. Brooks lived in Rock Island, Illinois.





