PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting two sisters during a robbery gone bad has been convicted of murder.

Jurors deliberated for less than a day before convicting Kylee Lankford on Monday. The 20-year-old McKeesport man was also found guilty of three counts of robbery and single counts of burglary and conspiracy.

Authorities say Lankford and another man broke into a McKeesport home last September. Fifty-two-year-old Melodie Robb and 55-year-old Kimberly Lesko were fatally shot, while a man was wounded.

Lankford’s 20-year-old co-defendant, Miras Kelly II, has been offered a plea deal calling for 10 to 40 years. He testified that Lankford committed the shooting.

Another witness granted immunity testified that Lankford acknowledged the shootings. Defense attorney Ralph Karsh said that witness had lied repeatedly and jurors shouldn’t believe Kelly either.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.