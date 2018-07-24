SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A university professor visiting from Utah has been released from a Nevada hospital after being wounded in a church shooting in which his brother was killed.

The Deseret News reports that 64-year-old Duane Miller was released Monday from a hospital in Fallon, Nevada, after treatment for an ankle wound he suffered Sunday during services in a Mormon church in the rural community of Fallon, Nevada.

Duane Miller was sitting with 61-year-old Charles E. “Bert” Miller when the brothers were shot.

Police later arrested 48-year-old John Kelley O’Connor at a home about a block from the church.

Duane Miller is a business management and communications professor at Utah Valley University and an adjunct faculty member in Brigham Young University’s business management program.

Fallon is 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Reno.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.