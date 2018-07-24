The Los Angeles office of Rep. Maxine Waters has reportedly been evacuated after receiving a package marked “anthrax.”
TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon, citing “law enforcement sources,” that a hazardous-materials team was at the office examining the package.
The fiery California Democrat says she has received numerous threat since advocating last month that any Trump administration official be harassed by demonstrators out of any public space.
TMZ said it was unclear whether the package actually had anthrax spores, which can be deadly, but are not easy to acquire.
