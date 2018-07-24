RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer following a traffic stop.
Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Nathan Little punched a BIA officer in the face in November while being booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center in southern New Mexico. Authorities say a traffic stop had revealed he had outstanding warrants.
Little pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Ruidoso.
He faces a maximum prison term of eight years. A date for his sentencing hearing has not been set.
