By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 24, 2018

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A judge has ordered four former Oklahoma high school football players accused of sexual assault to go to trial.

A trial was ordered Tuesday after a preliminary hearing where Tulsa County Special Judge April Seibert ruled probable cause existed that a crime occurred.

The Bixby High School students are accused in an attack on a 16-year-old boy with a pool cue last summer that was captured on cellphone video. They have each pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape by instrumentation.

Seibert has not ruled on defense motions to move the case to juvenile court. Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 4.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide