RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - A Rio de Janeiro police detective says a witness has linked two people arrested in a double homicide to the murder of an activist city councilwoman whose death shocked Brazil.

Marielle Franco and her driver were shot dead in March. Franco was known for outspokenness against police violence.

Police arrested a former military police officer and a former firefighter on Tuesday in another double homicide.

Detective Willians Batista tells reporters that the same witness whose testimony led to the arrests told police the two men were also involved in Franco’s murder. The witness said a third man who was already in police custody was also involved. Police say they’re investigating.

A lawyer for Franco’s family says he has seen nothing so far that indicates they were involved in Franco’s death.





