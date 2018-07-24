PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a suspect at an RV park in the coastal town of Seaside, Oregon.
City spokesman say Jon Rahl says officers were dispatched Tuesday afternoon on a report of a person with a gun. The shots were fired during an ensuing confrontation.
No officers were hurt.
More details were not immediately available.
The Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.