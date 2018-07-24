By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 24, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a suspect at an RV park in the coastal town of Seaside, Oregon.

City spokesman say Jon Rahl says officers were dispatched Tuesday afternoon on a report of a person with a gun. The shots were fired during an ensuing confrontation.

No officers were hurt.

More details were not immediately available.

The Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.


