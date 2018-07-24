Two high-powered Senate committees are teaming up to hold a string of hearings on the challenge posed by Russia, U.S. sanctions policies toward Moscow and Russia’s impact on relations in NATO and with other U.S. allies.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, Tennessee Republican, and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, Idaho Republican, announced the series of planned hearings in a joint statement Tuesday. The foreign relations panel is scheduled to hear from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Russia and other topics at a hearing Wednesday.

According to the committees, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell charged the committees with evaluating sanctions legislation against Russia and to recommend additional measures that could respond to or deter Russian malignant behavior.

“We worked closely together to write the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which substantially expanded sanctions on Russia and overwhelmingly passed both the Senate and House last summer, and are eager to continue the important work being done by our committees to push back on Russia,” Mr. Corker and Mr. Crapo said.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold hearings on the state of the NATO alliance and the U.S.-Russian bilateral relationship, Russian policy in Syria’s civil war, and arms control talks.

The Senate Banking Committee will hold hearings on the implementation of the latest sanctions legislation and on other ways to further Russian aggression.





